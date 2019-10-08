Our leaders need to be accountable, and find out
the truth
Over the past several weeks there has been a lot of news about the president and Congress. As an infrequent follower of the proceedings I observed several things that revealed to me we have reached a point in the country where only the citizens and those appearing before Congress are being held accountable. The members of the exclusive club called Congress are free and clear to say anything they feel like or reword statements and are not being held accountable.
I am speaking from personal experience. In my past life I had occasion to testify before Congress representing two different federal agencies. At each appearance I was sworn in to testify and had to state I was telling the truth and nothing but the truth. While watching the proceeding by Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Committee on Intelligence, I was appalled that the chairman attempted to change the transcript to his interpretation of the transcript for the record. He, by his deliberate actions created a false story about what was really said in the transcript. What was even more concern to me was that he has authority to subpoena any citizen and is not accountable to anyone.
I thought our leaders were accountable to find out the truth and to present it to the citizens of this country. I guess he is leading the parade to end democracy in this country.
America better wake up before it’s too late!
Don Mausshardt
Klamath Falls