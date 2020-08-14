After reading the article on the airport grant (Airport lands $4.3 million grant for infrastructure upgrades, July 28) I felt compelled to send you the rest of the story. Any way you spin this the city is losing $1.2 million per year subsidizing an airport that has had no passenger service for three years. Without receiving an "essential air service" designation it is highly unlikely that we will see commercial air service in Klamath Falls again.
The COVID-19 pandemic added the last nail to the coffin on air service.
The city has made no attempt to cut costs at the airport, continuing to keep the airport terminal open when all that is in there is a restaurant that is paying no rent and only paying its utilities, not those for the rest of the building or the janitorial service.
Do we really need a highly paid airport director with what little is going on at the airport? Keep in mind that the airport is not a mandatory service that the city is required to provide.
The city touts the $4.3 million dollar FAA grant for the taxiway, but how do they pay the required 5 to 10 percent match that is required with those grants.
Who receives the major benefit from the taxiway project? It is the U.S. Air National Guard. I like having them here and they put money into our economy, but I don't believe civilian aviation dollars were supposed to be used for military benefit. At least a local contractor is going to be doing the work.
When we lost commercial air service our annual non-discretionary funding from the FAA went from $1 million per year to $100,000 per year.
In my opinion the city needs to cut expenses to make up for lost revenue. It is not fair to expect city taxpayers to foot the bill when they receive no benefit from the airport and it is not a mandated service. It is also not right to be spending transient room tax dollars on an airport that does not benefit tourism.
Isn't it time to ask the Air Guard to pay a little more on or take over more of the maintenance? Could the fixe-base operator take over all private side and commercial management and operations?
I was involved with the city and airport budgets for 32 years and I believe it is time to do something different with our management and operation of the airport. If the city council and city manager can't make those changes then maybe it is time for changes at city hall. Remember, November is coming.
• Bill Adams is running for mayor of Klamath Falls. He is a former city councilor.