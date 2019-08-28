Oregon’s $12.3
billion tourism
revenue at risk
It is difficult to figure out the logic behind the support of Jordan Cove LNG pipeline, a Canadian corporation venture, whose plan is to, essentially, rip up half of our state to make billions for themselves in selling liquefied natural gas to China.
So, what’s in it for Oregon and our region? Potentially a destruction of our economy. One third of Oregon’s revenue comes from tourism and outdoor recreation to the tune of $12.3 billion, 1/3 of our total.
We live in the most beautiful state in the Union, known for its magnificent natural scenery. This is our cash-cow! The LNG project could destroy our indispensable economic asset.
The crumbs-under-the table payoff is an insult to even take under consideration.
At a recent Klamath County Commissioners’ hearing, folks from Malin argued that it will increase their tax base. Yes, that is true but at what expense? The current compressor has been causing some health issues already, yet, Pembina is asking to renew an old permit from 2015 even though they plan to dramatically expand its capacity. Pembina’s safety record is nearly horrific.
I trust our Commissioner will be wise and responsible. I hope they keep looking at the stunning large picture of Crater Lake in their chamber. They must be proud of our region’s natural beauty.
Alicia Mannix
Klamath Falls