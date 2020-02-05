The gentleman from down across the border was talking about his mother being a democrat, great letter. My new Democratic Party is not your mom's or your grandmother's Democratic Party. As I explained two letters ago, my mother was a die hard democrat all her life. She listened to two and a half years of lies from CNN, MSNBC, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and crew. I talked to her on her birthday a couple weeks ago and again she told me I only watch the weather and will vote third party.
Right now this Democrat Party is talking about doing away with the electoral college, loading the Supreme Court with liberal judges, my favorite is making Washington, D.C. into 127 states so we can load the Senate with 254 liberal senators, the new Green Deal, Medicare for all and much more this nation can't afford. As Project Veritas reported, Bernie Sanders's election team has said if Bernie wins, they want to put (Donald) Trump supporters into "re-education camps!" So as my democrats want to do away with the First and Second Amendments to the Constitution, this is where I see a problem. As Ralph "Blackface or Ku Klux Klan" Northam is trying to take most all the guns away in Virginia he had over 21,000 gun owners show up. As a sanctuary state it's only fair some Virginia sheriffs are deputizing these gun owners so the state can't confiscate their weapons. As the gentleman from just across the border stated, "If Trump don't win Facebook says we'll have a Civil War!" Of course, do you really think all Americans will load up their guns and run down to a police station? Never. Then only cops and crooks will have guns, America will become lawless as in Cuba or Venezuela. Good luck with that!
Dennis Vollmar
Klamath Falls