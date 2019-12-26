Of peace, there is at present no prospect whatever
Merry Christmas, while it has been pointed out by the Republican leadership that there is a war on Christmas I still hear Merry Christmas all around the basin. As for Happy Holidays what is wrong with that? Public and private schools take at least one week off during the end of December as a holiday, and most students are happy for that Happy Holiday.
Christianity Today is not “a far left magazine” as the president rants about. It was founded to help evangelical Christians interpret the news in a manner that reflects their faith. The president stated; “No President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself.”
From the article the president fired away at with his hate filled tweets states, “None of the presidents positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.”
“Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in Heaven.” Matthew 19:26
More than once the President said; “I have never had to ask God for forgiveness.” Really, not even once in his most perfect life? Has he sinned? We all have but Trump won’t confess his sins because he thinks he has sinned not, and has yet to repent for anything.
“If you forgive others the wrongs they have done to you, your father in Heaven will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others, then your Father will not forgive the wrongs you have done.” Matthew 6.14-15
Of peace, there is at present no prospect whatever. Happy Birthday Jesus.
David Porter Misso
TuleLake