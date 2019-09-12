NRA label nothing but a lie
The news media reports that a San Francisco city councilwoman has decared the NRA to be a “terrorist organization.” (Ironically, San Francisco is home turf of a real terrorist organization, the cowardly but vicious thugs of ANTIFA).
The NRA (National Rifle Association) is a civil rights organization formed in 1871 by union civil war veterans to defend the constitutional rights of all Americans. including the recently freed slaves who were now citizens. The NRA is composed of more than 5 million dues-paying gun owners.
Like the other 85 or 90 million American gun owners, NRA members are productive, involved, independent citizens. Like our fellow gun owners, we don’t use our guns for illegal purposes. Statistically, 99.98 percent of civilian owned guns are never used unlawfully.
The San Francisco councilwoman is typical of the liberal/socialist politicians who rule the major cities. Their policies have turned great cities into sinkholes of crime, drug abuse, disease and violence. They create sanctuaries for criminals while they obstruct law enforcement efforts.
Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, Los Angels, San Francisco and other cities suffer 10 or 15 (or more) shootings by criminals every week in every city. The liberals who live in those cities could sweep the gun-toting criminals off their streets in a week by enforcing existing laws, but they don’t.
Instead, those politicians blow hot air about the mythical horrors of legal civilian gun ownership.
Politicians like the San Francisco councilwoman — and this includes the crowd of charlatans and crackpots currently competing to become the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee — can falsely claim that we NRA members are terrorists. We, in turn, can correctly characterize them as the lying bags of manure that they are.
Bill Speers
Klamath Falls