Not a living constitution
I find I have to take exception with the idea of the U.S. constitution being a "living constitution".
With "living constitution" the meaning of the Constitution changes to conform with the times; not with the meaning of the original words at the time it was written.
The original Constitution was written with human nature in mind, which has not changed over the history of mankind. This is the precise reasons so many checks and balances were written into the Constitution. This is why high speed printing, T.V., radio, etc. are protected by the First Amendment and AR-15's, etc. should be and in my opinion are by the Second Amendment.
We commonly hear that health care is a "'Uman Right"(see the ninth amendment to the U.S. Constitution). I will allow it is a right, but that does not put a burden on the taxpayer to pay for it anymore than they should have to buy me a radio station.
The Constitution is only a "living constitution" only in it containing a way to be amended. If it can be changed to mean anything the majority party wants it to be at will, it would not be a governing constitution at all.
Steve Repalyea
Chiloquin