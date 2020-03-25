Not a cult
What I read several days ago from a totally deranged person about "Trump followers are members of a cult" needs to be addressed.
I waited until I calmed down and imported some pity for this obviously troubled person. I believe in the POTUS, I follow the guidance of the person in charge, it's my Military training. I didn't like the previous POTUS but I tolerated him, never calling him a "Cult" leader, actually, I never referred to him as ANY kind of leader.
Cults kill people, Charles Manson, Jim Jones, Heaven's Gate to mention a few all killed people using mind control over others. If anyone is a member of a cult, it certainly wouldn't be "Right to life" Conservatives, it would be the "Baby killer" Liberal Radicals that think taking a life "AFTER" birth or anytime leading up to birth is okay that are the cult members. 'Nuff said about that.
A bit of trivia for drivers, if a traffic signal arrow is "RED" and solid, do not make a turn, not left or right. You don't turn left on a solid red arrow, the same applies to a right turn. STOP means just that, total halt to forward travel. It doesn't mean stop if you feel like it, or sort of stop, or go slow, just do what the light or sign says, stop. If you are in a hurry, plan your travel better and don't risk the safety of others. The big white signs with numbers on them mean "Do not exceed that speed". Stay safe, help others and be kind.
Greg Beckman Sr.
Klamath Falls