Newspaper staff reductions
Oh no, say it ain’t so. How could you guys cut Steve, Lee, and Luke? We spend far more time on their articles than we do on this page! They have close to 100 years of combined community/institutional knowledge and are why we like local papers.
Maybe you could write a grant to the Small Business Administration for a grant/loan to offset the pandemic recession. It could offset the loss of revenue from businesses that are shut down through no fault of their own. Maybe Klamath Falls needs a piece of the $2.2 Trillion.
On the lighter side, I’m getting through the bad times like it was Las Vegas. We’re losing money like crazy (IRA), all day is cocktail hour, and nobody cares what time of day it is. Thanks to Gayle King (CBS News) for that one.
John Rademacher
Chiloquin