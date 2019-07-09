It took three phone calls before I found out whom to thank for the incredible July 4 festivities.
It led me to Doug Brown of Klamath Freedom Celebration. He was beyond gracious and very grateful that someone took the trouble to thank him.
The call ended, much to my surprise, with me in tears as he told me that the celebration was because of a promise he made to his wife as she was dying of breast cancer.
The fireworks were the best we've seen in the 17 years we've lived in K Falls.
Huge kudos to Doug and his Foundation!
Jennifer Keeler
Klamath Falls