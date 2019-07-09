Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

It took three phone calls before I found out whom to thank for the incredible July 4 festivities.

It led me to Doug Brown of Klamath Freedom Celebration. He was beyond gracious and very grateful that someone took the trouble to thank him.

The call ended, much to my surprise, with me in tears as he told me that the celebration was because of a promise he made to his wife as she was dying of breast cancer.

The fireworks were the best we've seen in the 17 years we've lived in K Falls.

Huge kudos to Doug and his Foundation!

Jennifer Keeler

Klamath Falls

Tags