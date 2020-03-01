Moving the rivers would be cheaper
In response to the KRRC award it seems to me that changing the route of the river around the dams would be much cheaper. Then when you realize in the future how low the water levels are in August and September and that the need for cheaper, clean energy with expanding human demand for power has tremendous value. Return the river to its present route. This might also be an eye opener for our governor who is looking at the same thing on the Snake.
Let’s be honest the biggest problem with fish runs is over fishing in the ocean by many countries and predators.
Ralph Paull
Paisley