We have ranched in the Modoc Point Irrigation District since 2002. When we bought this property, it came with an 1864 water right and we have been fighting over it ever since.
We have been paying attorney fees out of our pockets since the time immemorial adjudication water right was established. What I cannot understand is why the Tribes are given our tax dollars from the federal government to fight us and pay for their attorneys and the federal government will not give us any to fight back with. Looks like "discrimination" to me! This seems to be a very unfair practice that needs to be corrected. We probably should sue the Tribes and the federal government over the discrimination which has been going on for years. Why should we have to be spending our money to support the Tribes? They should either pay with their own money, or we should be subsidized just like the Tribes. If they had to take money out of their own pockets, this water issue would be solved quickly.
The study on these sucker fish has been going on for over seven yeas and the fish and game department has no idea what is causing the depletion of the species. In the meantime, we have suffered the loss of our water in this district and that should not have happened. There are no facts indicating whether the river levels are low or high that the fish are affected. It was supposed to be the Chiloquin Dam that was the problem, but after the dam was removed, it now is the lake that is the problem.
Our water rights have been taken away and someone needs to be held responsible. Tribe and Government! Now there is another $3.5 million grant given to the Gone Fishing sucker-rearing facility, for a 30-year study to see if these fish will propagate with no facts to support these studies. I believe there should be a study done by our good friend, Sen. Jeff Merkley, who helped get the funding, as to how this affects all the ranchers in this district who are trying to make a living without water. Our water is precious to us and shouldn't be compromised for a fish.
All of us in the Klamath Falls Basin who have spent money on attorney fees to fight this ridiculous sucker fish issue should be reimbursed by the Tribes or the federal government. I am very sure they can expect more lawsuits to be filed.
Bill and Nedra Boyd
Chiloquin