As a Mills resident, I'm grateful to learn that the Henley football team recently chose as their team project this year some cleanup to our Richmond (or Recreation) Park.
We need all the help we can get, especially as the city has noted a lack of funds to develop this open space into a proper park.
I also thank Ben Siebel, a business owner in the neighborhood, for his donation of time and effort to support such improvements. I'm sure the day's activities were a wonderful team-building exercise for the team, but even more important to me as a resident, I'm happy that people from even outside Klamath Falls proper see fit to devote their attention to improving this “historically poor neighborhood.”
Such an area has a negative effect on every aspect of a city, contributing to a poor overall image and reputation, increased need for city services such as policing and code enforcement, and a reduced tax base for business development.
When this city decries the lack of housing for incoming Air Base personnel, I can only point to dozens of abandoned or vacant properties around me which could be developed to the benefit of everyone.
Yet the city says they lack funds; they don't plan to turn this empty space into a viable park for us, despite noting that volunteer help is useful. Even the students involved remarked on the value of a space where kids can come for healthy recreation purposes. Why then isn't the city supporting such efforts?
Emily Strauss
Klamath Falls