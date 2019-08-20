Military firefighting corps suggested
It may be time to establish a command center for the Western United States to coordinate and consolidate firefighting efforts.
This could be done by creating a military fire corps as a division of the National Guard with a similar structure.
Such aspects as weather, communications, strategy and tactics, equipment and supply, evacuation, deployment and a host of other factors can be managed efficiently by the command center to ensure a rapid and coordinated response.
Anthony F. Krok
Klamath Falls