Military firefighting corps suggested

It may be time to establish a command center for the Western United States to coordinate and consolidate firefighting efforts.

This could be done by creating a military fire corps as a division of the National Guard with a similar structure.

Such aspects as weather, communications, strategy and tactics, equipment and supply, evacuation, deployment and a host of other factors can be managed efficiently by the command center to ensure a rapid and coordinated response.

Anthony F. Krok

Klamath Falls

