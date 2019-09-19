Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Might as well place Social Security numbers under our skin

Like the writer of a Sept. 18 letter to the editor, the “government” contacted me. I was more fortunate. No threats, just an offer of a tax refund from the Canadian government. It must have something to do with my visit to Montreal (or was it Toronto?) circa 1984.

I agree with the letter writer’s other point. The feds may well place our Social Security numbers under our skin. That can happen as soon as they take away our bodily autonomy, something that so-called conservatives have been trying to do for many years now, at least to women.

Ken Kendall

Klamath Falls

