Might as well place Social Security numbers under our skin
Like the writer of a Sept. 18 letter to the editor, the “government” contacted me. I was more fortunate. No threats, just an offer of a tax refund from the Canadian government. It must have something to do with my visit to Montreal (or was it Toronto?) circa 1984.
I agree with the letter writer’s other point. The feds may well place our Social Security numbers under our skin. That can happen as soon as they take away our bodily autonomy, something that so-called conservatives have been trying to do for many years now, at least to women.
Ken Kendall
Klamath Falls