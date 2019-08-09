Mass shootings are unprecedented
Ron Hellman’s recent letter asks, “How are mass shootings possible?” I have often wondered this myself.
Among perhaps the most horrible examples in history was during the Hitler-Stalin era, including World War II (1939-1945), where both the murderous Nazi SS and Soviet NKVD perpetrated mass killings against innocent unarmed civilians.
These jackbooted killer thugs often herded unarmed masses into railroad boxcars and cattle cars and shipped these victims by train to a Nazi concentration camp or Soviet Gulag, the latter often inside Siberia.
The killing fields of Totalitarian National Socialist regimes: Communist, Nazi, and Fascist remain notorious, godless, and evil!
Or during World War 1 (1914-1918) the Armenian massacres from 1915-1917 via the Ottoman Empire (Turkey) targeting 1.5 million Armenians for mass extermination.
The 1915 Armenian Genocide was the precursor to the Holocaust. Of course, there were numerous other examples of state sanctioned terror, genocide, and mass killing, including the Japanese Empire until 1945 in occupied Asia, China, Korea, the Far East, Orient, including the Philippines, Dutch East Indies, Malaysia, etc.
Following the Vietnam War (1961-1975) Cambodia fell to the Communists via Pol Pot’s murderous Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1975. Same results: genocidal mass killings of innocent unarmed victims!
What is the answer to this depraved insanity? Posted online for Wednesday, Aug. 7 via JPFO, Inc. at www.jpfo.org is an article titled: “Media Promote Spree Murder Contagion Again.”
JPFO, Inc. is “America’s Aggressive Civil Rights Organization” and is non-NRA affiliated.
These mass shootings in America seem to be historically unprecedented. And most occur inside so called “Civilian Disarmament Zones” where concealed carry and possession of weapons remains banned for the private citizen.
The Bible states: “But he who sins against me wrongs his own soul; all those who hate love death.” — Proverbs 8:36
James A. Farmer
Merrill