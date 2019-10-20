“People often say with pride, ‘I’m not interested in politics.’ They might as well say ‘I’m not interested in my standard of living, my health, my job, my rights, my freedoms, my future, or any future.’ Or if we mean to keep control over our world and our lives, we must be interested in politics."
I read with total disgust and revulsion, “Beto O’Rourke’s bad idea to punish conservative churches," in the Oct. 12 Herald and News. Perhaps Franklin Graham timely says in the October 2019 Decision Magazine: "Perhaps the greatest threat to our religious liberty now comes from the frenzied LGBTQ agenda. The media elite and political progressive have joined together to advance and promote this immoral unhealthy lifestyle as normal and acceptable. I for one am sick and tired of these godless politicians trying to cram this down our throats. I hope every Christian will go to the ballot box in this next election and stand against what is a godless, socialist agenda."
I thus stand in 100% pro-solidarity with Graham’s statement. Isn’t it also ironic, treasonous left-wing socialists in both Houses of Congress, and our state legislatures, remain sworn anti-gun enemies against our Constitution, private gun ownership, the NRA, and firearms-related freedom and personal autonomy. Yet these same cretins remain hell-bent on legitimizing sodomy. As the Bible states in Leviticus 18:22, “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination!” It seems the LGBTQ agenda aim is to “destroy male masculinity and to neuter straight heterosexual men in America! Not to mention recruiting our children!” The recent Gay Pride Parade (or dare I say “Shame Parade”) in Ashland is a blatant “get in your face” example.
In conclusion, I endorse "The Case Against Homosexual Activity" courtesy of H.O.M.E at www.home60515.com.
James A. Farmer
Merrill