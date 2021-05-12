The Klamath County Association of Realtors board at its regular March 11 meeting discussed the measure and voted unanimously to support it.
As has been pointed out, for every dollar spent on tourism promotion, $157 in new visitor spending returns to Klamath County. The money raised from folks visiting Klamath (not local taxpayers) spreads through the community. The new economic base underwrites economic activity throughout the Basin.
Tourism is a major industry for Klamath because we have 4,400 tourism related jobs in the county. The industry is a major driver with nearly $400 million in annual spending. This is in the ballpark with real estate that had in a recent cycle $458 million in sales. We believe the industries are complimentary and interrelated.
The additional support from tourists to Klamath to visitor-serving promotion should directly assist home sales in the short and long run, generating community economic opportunity.
Please accept this letter as an endorsement for Ballot Measure 18-120 for the May 18 ballot.
Dayna Durant Sellars
President, Klamath County Association of Realtors
John Longley
Chairman, Governmental Affairs Committee, Klamath County Association of Realtors