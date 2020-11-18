Sore losers are those who clearly lose but cannot accept their loss. Kids who are sore losers become enraged and want revenge.
You’d think that after declaring bankruptcy and demonstrating numerous times that he lacks business acumen, the Donald would know about losing. Apparently not!
The worst of sore losers are those who destroy the playing field on the way out. It seems that this is exactly what sore loser Trump is committed to doing to our democracy. He cannot pick up our White House and go home; he must leave. The principle behind democracy is that if the current holder of an elected position loses, that person ensures a smooth transition to the next occupant. Democratic Presidents also do this.
For four years, Dear Leader has been committed to undermining the health of Americans and undermining our democracy in the service of self, family, and despotic dictators across the globe. That behavior has been squarely rejected by the voters. It’s time for Trump and his cult followers to vacate the swamp they have created and go home. You lose! It’s time to go!
We now need to take back the Senate from Trump’s corrupt enablers.
Trisha Vigil
Medford