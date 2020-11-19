Although I received many nice compliments on my op-ed "Education, involvement key to reclaiming American greatness" in Saturday's paper, there were a few negative ones also — telling me I was knocking teachers.
Please, that was never my intention. I admire people who are in the teaching profession very much. There are a few that don’t do well, but that is true of all professions. I’ve tried to teach and it is not in the scope of my abilities. I thank God that there are people who can do the job, and do it well.
My biggest gripe was meant to be that good teachers are not paid nearly enough for their work, and that many have class sizes that are way too big.
Mea culpa for giving the wrong impression.
Joan Riker
Klamath Falls