WWII veterans stood against fascism
During my early college years I would hitchhike to Colorado to spend time with my Uncle Andy. We’d talk until early morning, with his innumerable cups of coffee and cigarettes, while he told me stories of his life during World War II.
Andy was a “grunt” — an Army private. He often said he “crawled across Europe on his belly.” He survived the landings at Omaha Beach on D-Day, slogged across France and Germany, and by war’s end found himself in the Soviet Union, greeted as a hero by the Russian people. He was awarded a Purple Heart by our country and medals for valor by the Soviet Army. He gave me several of those medals, which I treasure to this day.
Andy was just a kid from small town South Dakota. Like so many of his fellow soldiers he believed in our country, and put his life on the line to defend it. He did not emerge from the war unscathed, however. He suffered for a long time from what we now call PTSD.
He told me that by war’s end the German army was so desperate they put rifles in the hands of kids as young as nine or ten years old. He recounted with tears the screams of these children, calling out for their mothers as they died in agony. By war’s end something had broken in him, and it took a long time for him to come back from it. I don’t think he ever truly healed from that war.
So when I see swastikas and other Nazi symbols scrawled in hate across a billboard in our town, I think of Andy and his compatriots. I know he would condemn cowards who attack in darkness. And I know we must continue to fight against fascism, in all its forms, wherever we find it. Thanks for everything, Uncle Andy.
Trish Seiler
Klamath Falls