I urge you to vote "yes" on measure 18-120; because I can't.
I live in Siskiyou County, but I am very involved in promoting our Klamath Basin's natural resources through seasonal tourism. This lodging assessment proposed for Klamath County is very similar to what the lodging businesses in Siskiyou County self-initiated just a few years ago to stimulate stagnant, almost non-existent, funding from other sources.
The self-assessed funds it has generated for Discover Siskiyou and our under-utilized region is pretty impressive. I serve as a board member for the Volcanic Legacy Community Partnership, Collier Interpretive and Information Center, Dorris Lions Club, Ore-Cal Resource Conservation and Development Area Council, Siskiyou Media Council and the Butte Valley Dream Builders Group; to name a few.
I work closely with Discover Klamath's Jim Chadderdon and his team and I can assure you that your proponents have done their homework on this issue and only want what's best for our region's economic growth. DK, through Jim's dogged efforts, fights for every dollar they get and they don't/can't compete with the other side of your state.
It's extremely frustrating for a professional of his caliber and he's beating his head against the proverbial wall trying to market our nationally-recognized assets.
This ballot measure will stimulate our tourism economy with outside dollars. It's positive impact will be seen and felt in all businesses which cater to tourists. Siskiyou County's lodging businesses assessed themselves prior to creating Discover Siskiyou. Using that example, Discover Klamath has done other research and comparisons.
Trust me, this is a win-win for all involved. Please, I urge you, vote "yes" on your Klamath County Measure 18-120. It's a responsible effort proposed by your destination marketing organization, Discover Klamath, and all of its elected and non-elected supporters.
Rennie Cleland
Dorris