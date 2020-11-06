I see nothing "supreme" about defacing other folks' property. What I see is ignorance and fear raising its ugly head.
To those "very fine people" who vandalized the sign, in case you didn't know, you're in Klamath County. That name comes from the Klamath Tribes. This is Native American country. We are a people who value this land and its resources.
We welcome folks here but not the ignorance and bigotry you bring. Shame on the Herald and News for putting that on the front page. They thrive on their own deeds and you enabled that. I care about all of the folks here, even those who think they're better than others. Grow up taggers.
Darcy Miller Ibarra
Klamath Falls