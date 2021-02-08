Where is proof of Wilsonart agreement?
Where is the paperwork and what, if it exists, does the agreement say specifically as to waiving taxes and any other financial “accommodations?” And who was authorized to make and to sign such a significant decision? Does it cite the signators’ authority? If not, why not? Do the relevant parties each have contractual copies and is it a matter of public record?
The county commissioners represent the county regarding a final decision in these matters, not staff, not any other participating entity, but hopefully with county counsel opinion and guidance just to avoid this apparent chicanery and embarrassment to all the parties and interested entities including taxpaying residents.
The entrepreneurial applicant, Wilsonart’s senior management, also has legal advice to assist them in not stepping into something that could be costly in financial and reputational terms. It is hard to believe that company history, policy, procedure and experience does not inform managerial and legal guidance in such a matter.
The “handshake” is still a form of greeting, but it is no longer considered legally or procedurally binding. Honor needs to be memorialized. Otherwise, all parties are exposed to speculation of intention to continue negotiations, such as initiating construction, that has the effect of pressuring the jurisdiction into acceptance of the alleged “deal,” which would make a sucker out of the permitting agent.
This has become a familiar procedure in recent years to pressure local jurisdictions, the threats being costly negotiations and consequent legal action and political embarrassment. Hopefully this may not be the case here, but the community appears to be exposed. That exposure is, in effect, that taxpayers will bear the transfer of infrastructural costs from the company to an additional tax burden on the community.
Chuck Wells
Klamath Falls