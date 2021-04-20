It appears that Oregon Tech administration and its lawyers are fighting to lower the future potential of the occupation of professor at OIT — professors whose product are high-level professionals.
They fight, using state and tuition dollars, to lower the value of a degree obtained in Klamath Falls. They spend millions of state tax and tuition dollars to stonewall and agitate maliciously at $500 per billable hour.
I see a strong-willed group of hardworking people who love to share their knowledge, experience, enthusiasm and optimism. They are being chewed up and forced to work many stressful hours without pay to fight a fight that shouldn’t be. They fight against professional fighters for the simple ask of keeping a baseline of humble existence.
University president gets a free mansion with his job. Do you? I don’t.
At this point there have been thousands of collective cancer-causing, aggravating and wasted hours for the union negotiation team. All unpaid. The lawyers for OIT are well-paid actors. They are paid — again, with state and tuition money — to burn-out the professors who teach your students. OIT wants to hurt the product and consumer of it’s own product.
The administration and it’s lawyers are using your money — your student’s loan — to fight the worker who makes it’s product. They are paid to devalue a life’s work. Paid to defile true dignity and fortitude.
At the core of the argument is this: OIT has an outstanding reputation because of the dynamic of an ideal teacher-student environment. The professors and students understand the reasons why the quality of education is high, and that the proposed contract of the OIT administration will destroy the qualities that makes OIT unique and valuable.
The entire issue is honesty. And I trust God to sort out the greedy — but we can too.
Andrew Cooke
Klamath Falls