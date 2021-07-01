Where is the supertanker, the fire fighting airplane?
As Oregon, Washington , and California prepare (and currently are fighting) possibly the worst fire season ever all of our elected officials have all turned their backs on the supertanker. Possibly it works too well and would prevent everybody from making a profit on the burning of our public and privates lands.
The idea should be to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible, not wait around for awhile. Although it appears this is the accepted practice these days. Dead silence from our two senators and our governor, which should come as no surprise.
Marvin Morey
Klamath Falls