On the subject of masks, we’d like to offer another perspective besides that expressed by some of our local leaders last week.
Considering the sacrifices that so many servicemen and women, first responders, public safety officers, firefighters, educators, medical professionals and nursing home attendants have made over these many years for the benefit of our society, we consider it a very small request to be asked to wear a mask when mingling with others in confined public spaces.
It's a trifling thing, really. We’re happy to do it.
Jean Turgesen and Todd Kepple
Klamath Falls