Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

On the subject of masks, we’d like to offer another perspective besides that expressed by some of our local leaders last week.

Considering the sacrifices that so many servicemen and women, first responders, public safety officers, firefighters, educators, medical professionals and nursing home attendants have made over these many years for the benefit of our society, we consider it a very small request to be asked to wear a mask when mingling with others in confined public spaces.

It's a trifling thing, really. We’re happy to do it.

Jean Turgesen and Todd Kepple

Klamath Falls

Tags