In reply to the letter to the editor by Jacob Richerson "Police should have better things to do then enforce mask ordinance" that published April 14.
Richerson is wanting it both ways.
An irresponsible gun owner complains when law enforcement does not have time for his personal loss. Yet, gets upset and pushes to the extreme on his response to being asked — for everyone's protection — to simply wear a mask.
Both incidents seem like a grown adult having a fit because he did not get his way with the items that were stolen or being asked to wear a mask.
The writer is pushing a button to prove a point, at a cost to the taxpayers for his nonsense in both cases.
James C. Garland
Klamath Falls