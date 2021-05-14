Again, tribal rights are violated. Local government failed to protect Klamath Lake and associated Native rights. Local government fails to protect Native water rights. Klamath County land that lay fallow is now green with crops.
Civilized words are insufficient for comments on the lazy incompetence of government agencies and employees. The land and the water was taken and no honor was paid to America's First People.
Drought year three is upon us. The government has been made repeatedly aware of water theft by those individuals squatting/living on the Sycan Unit in the Fremont Winema National Forest. Years of water theft to support marijuana growers and their lifestyles and nothing is done.
My well was paid for before I saw my land. Oregon government demanded $300 to register my well. I paid it. One of the very few legal wells up here.
Tears of sorrow and rage for the water plight suffered by Native Americans and generational farmers and ranchers. In Pelican City a large housing development and golf course was built and Klamath Lake water was taken to keep it green. I can support my words. Government agencies cannot support their incompetence.
Rita Nalette
Beatty