Ballots are here. It’s time to make needed changes. I encourage all of us to carefully consider the candidates and vote.
I will not be voting for Dennis Linthicum, District 28 incumbent. He is one of the Salem walkout senators who abruptly ended this year’s legislative session without voting on dozens of important matters. He is proud of that. A state senator is elected and paid to participate in the governing process.
As a constituent, the least I expect is that my senator cast votes on state legislation, even if I don’t agree with his vote. That’s how the process works. He can fall on his sword for any of his silly reasons, but I expect him to do his job — or step aside and let someone responsible take it on.
Hugh Palcic deserves to represent Senate 28. Hugh listens to constituents and will represent us in a responsible manner. Vote for Hugh Palcic for Senate 28.
Bill Walsh and Shirley Weathers
Eagle Point