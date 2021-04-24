Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Voters like to know how tax money is being spent. A motel measure being put before voters in Klamath County next month will leave them disappointed.

30 percent of the revenue from the proposed tax could be used to establish secure funding for museums or parks throughout the city and county. Either would be a fitting use for motel tax revenues, helping to sustain amenities that serve visitors. 

Instead, the county commissioners opted to ask voters for a blank check to spend the money as they see fit. Voters would have to wonder from one year to the next where the money will go. 

Citizens should vote no on the current measure and hope for a better measure to be written and put forward soon.

Cynthia DeRosier

Klamath Falls

