Voters like to know how tax money is being spent. A motel measure being put before voters in Klamath County next month will leave them disappointed.
30 percent of the revenue from the proposed tax could be used to establish secure funding for museums or parks throughout the city and county. Either would be a fitting use for motel tax revenues, helping to sustain amenities that serve visitors.
Instead, the county commissioners opted to ask voters for a blank check to spend the money as they see fit. Voters would have to wonder from one year to the next where the money will go.
Citizens should vote no on the current measure and hope for a better measure to be written and put forward soon.
Cynthia DeRosier
Klamath Falls