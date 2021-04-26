Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath Falls has a rich and exciting Western history, not to be forgotten but instead built upon. The county museums, which carry the weight of preserving this history, are terribly underfunded.

Because of the vague wording of the current Ballot Measure 18-120, the county museums face even more danger of losing sustaining revenue. We cannot afford to lose our museums.

The current ballot increasing motel taxes from 8% to 11% leaves 30% of the revenues (approximately $300,000 annually) to be dispersed by the Klamath County Commissioners for "county services."

The wording needs to be explicit in where these taxpayer funds are designated. The increase on motel taxes is to bolster tourism, and both the 70% and 30% need to be in accord with the same goal.

The history of Klamath Falls draws tourists, and the county museums are a big part of the drawing card. November ballots could express this wording so taxpayers know exactly where their money is going and give the county museums much-needed financial security.

Marle Jandreau

Klamath Falls

Tags