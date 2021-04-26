Klamath Falls has a rich and exciting Western history, not to be forgotten but instead built upon. The county museums, which carry the weight of preserving this history, are terribly underfunded.
Because of the vague wording of the current Ballot Measure 18-120, the county museums face even more danger of losing sustaining revenue. We cannot afford to lose our museums.
The current ballot increasing motel taxes from 8% to 11% leaves 30% of the revenues (approximately $300,000 annually) to be dispersed by the Klamath County Commissioners for "county services."
The wording needs to be explicit in where these taxpayer funds are designated. The increase on motel taxes is to bolster tourism, and both the 70% and 30% need to be in accord with the same goal.
The history of Klamath Falls draws tourists, and the county museums are a big part of the drawing card. November ballots could express this wording so taxpayers know exactly where their money is going and give the county museums much-needed financial security.
Marle Jandreau
Klamath Falls