I am writing to endorse Reta Vining for the position open on the Klamath Community College board of Education.
My family has been residents of Klamath County for 44 years in the Bonanza area.
I am concerned about our educational system here in our Klamath area. I was involved with special education at Bonanza Schools for 20 years. We need new and fresh ideas in leadership and direction of our community.
I perceive that Reta would bring new perspective and enthusiasm to our higher educational system.
I have found Reta to be transparent, honest and of high integrity. That is why I am voting for her and encouraging others to do the same.
Geralynn (Gerri) Kelley
Bonanza