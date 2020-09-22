First thank you for taking the time to read this letter. I’m writing on behalf of Phil Studenberg, a candidate for re-election to city council.
I have known Mr. Studenberg for several years and every day of knowing him, his character has been consistently one of integrity. For the past four years I’ve watched him perform on his promises and goals. He has also identified community needs and worked on solutions, or at the least started meaningful discussions around solutions. He has demonstrated a unique balance between economic improvement and valuing the people in our community.
His future goals of continuing to improve our community in the areas of community policing are positive. We already see the difference, although the community policing partnership still has room to grow.
Additionally, the pandemic has impacted local businesses and employees alike and Phil has talked about those concerns being a future goal. One of the most impactful charges he has picked up is one related to our homeless. Our community has an astronomical number of homeless in the classic and non-classic sense of the word: the working homeless do not qualify or cannot afford housing. Mr. Studenberg is actively supporting efforts in this area and I personally look forward to the results of his work.
A commonsense way of improving our community does in fact consist of small businesses having an opportunity to improve properties needing rejuvenation and it will create income for small businesses effected by COVID-19, another win/win for Klamath. Phil’s ideas around systemic examination also are in line with improving the community. I believe his approach will go a long way in lasting solutions for generations to come. Overall, his efforts if re-elected will move our community forward for being great to greater.
William T. Barnes
Klamath Falls