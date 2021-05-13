On the current election ballot, Measure 18-20 would increase the yransient toom tax (motels, etc.) from 8% to 11%.
Of the total additional revenue generated, 70% would be allocated to tourism promotion, which is a valid goal and much needed. The remaining 30% would go to "county services."
This is the problem with the ballot measure. Voters are being asked to approve funding that could exceed $200,000 per year, but without knowing what "county services" would be.
Funding from a measure to promote tourism and tourism-attracting facilities (like the county museums and fairgrounds), should not be diverted to other uses. A revised ballot measure correcting this could be presented to the voters in the next ballot election.
For now, please vote "No" to Measure 18-20.
Bill Johnson
Midland