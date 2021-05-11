Please vote for Kate Marquez for Klamath Community College Board, Zone 1. Kate is the most experienced and qualified person for this position, having already proven by her leadership and active involvement in KCC programs and the Klamath community, her dedication to fulfilling KCC and our city and county's plans and dreams for the future.
Kate has worked with KCC's foundation to raise money to create KCC's Work Skills Technology Center. She currently represents KCC at the Oregon Community College Association, reports on state and national legislation to the KCC board, and lobbies with KCC students in Salem for community college funding. Kate Marquez is also involved in our Klamath Falls community by serving on Oregon Community Foundation's leadership council regarding the Ross Ragland Theater and the tourism grants program.
Kate Marquez will be a valued, trusted, experienced and responsible member of the Klamath Community College's board. Please vote for Kate Marquez.
Jean Knight
Klamath Falls