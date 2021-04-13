Our quality of life here in Klamath is at stake and we need your help.
My family moved here ten years ago from a big city to get away from toxins and rancid smells that permeate all aspects of life. Finding a safe and friendly place to live was our top priority and we found it in Klamath Falls. This community is beautiful, and we all work hard to make sure we keep our unique lifestyle.
You may have heard of the recycled water project by the South Suburban Sanitary District that introduces bio-solids to local communities. The management of this project has not engaged the residents of the area nor have they provided a thorough analysis of the negative sanitation impacts.
This project is a danger to our health, property values and lifestyle. We need well thought out solutions from people who will work with the community and lead with honest transparency.
We have an opportunity to take control of our future and elect people with those qualities. Kevin Harter and Michael Koger are running for positions on the SSSD board in our May 2021 election.
Both have the knowledge and experience with difficult and complex situations. We need your vote for Kevin Harter and Michael Koger to lead SSSD and include the community to work toward acceptable solutions.
Lynn Ballard
Klamath Falls