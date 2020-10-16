Having retired from the practice of law for more than 25 years in Klamath Falls there are certain qualities any competent judge must possess: intelligence, curiosity, professionalism and the ability to assess a situation and ascertain all the facts and then to effectively apply the applicable law to the facts.
Nathan Ratliff has just such qualities. Over the past years I have worked on matters for and against Nathan’s clients and I know that Nathan posses a keen intellect, an ability to discern the facts and apply the pertinent law to the situation.
Nathan consistently displays a level of professionalism that makes working with him a pleasure and assists both sides in a matter to use their resources effectively and efficiently in working through legal issues.
Additionally, Nathan would bring to the bench a broad understanding of legal issues in the civil realm. The court must be able to deal with civil as well as criminal matters effectively. Nathan Ratliff will bring a new and broader perspective on the resolution of civil matters given his years of law practice as a private attorney. This addition to the court would be of great benefit to the citizens of Klamath County.
I endorse and support Nathan Ratliff and encourage all to vote for him this election.
Barbara Dilaconi
Klamath Falls