Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Having retired from the practice of law for more than 25 years in Klamath Falls there are certain qualities any competent judge must possess: intelligence, curiosity, professionalism and the ability to assess a situation and ascertain all the facts and then to effectively apply the applicable law to the facts.

Nathan Ratliff has just such qualities. Over the past years I have worked on matters for and against Nathan’s clients and I know that Nathan posses a keen intellect, an ability to discern the facts and apply the pertinent law to the situation.

Nathan consistently displays a level of professionalism that makes working with him a pleasure and assists both sides in a matter to use their resources effectively and efficiently in working through legal issues.

Additionally, Nathan would bring to the bench a broad understanding of legal issues in the civil realm. The court must be able to deal with civil as well as criminal matters effectively. Nathan Ratliff will bring a new and broader perspective on the resolution of civil matters given his years of law practice as a private attorney. This addition to the court would be of great benefit to the citizens of Klamath County.

I endorse and support Nathan Ratliff and encourage all to vote for him this election.

Barbara Dilaconi

Klamath Falls

Tags