I was always taught that you can be part of the problem or part of the solution. My neighbor and friend, Deb Rodgers, is seeking to be part of the solution by running for the Klamath Falls City School Board, Zone 7.
Deb has raised three children in Klamath Falls, she loves this community and seeks to serve for the new generations of children who are enrolled in city schools.
Deb currently serves as a precinct committeeperson and was compelled to run for school board because of some distressing bills she has seen introduced in Salem. She strongly believes that education should focus on core curriculum that emphasizes competency in math, history, reading, and writing skills, that will put America on firm footing as our children grow up to compete in a global economy.
Deb has proven her commitment to our community, and to our schools, through her volunteer work. She would bring important perspective to the Klamath Falls City School Board and put in the time and effort to help make informed decisions for the future of our city schools. Please join me in voting for Deb Rodgers for Zone 7 by May 16.
Belinda Scalas
Klamath Falls