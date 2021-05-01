Our entire community has been through an extremely challenging year, but schools have especially been hard hit. Moving past the problems the pandemic has created will take energy, hard work and creative thinking on the part of our schools, families and the school board. It is why this school board election matters so much.
I write to support Dawn English for the zone 7 school board race. As a 24-year veteran of Klamath Falls City Schools, Dawn understands all the perspectives involved in the district — children and families, staff, and the district as a whole. She was a hard worker at her various positions and dealt with families on the front line. We need school board members who can balance and understand all the diverse interests at work in the district.
Dawn English is that person for Zone 7. Furthermore, she has demonstrated a sincere heart for the families KFCS serves.
Victor Izzo
Klamath Falls