I am supporting Laura Blair for the position of KCSD School Board member for Zone 2. She has experience in our rural education system both as a teacher and an administrator. She has worked for several superintendents and watched the way our district has had to evolve during various crises.
She has lived here as a parent and educator long enough to (as the KLAD expression goes) “get what it means to live in the Klamath Basin.” She has worked with the new superintendent through his first years here and will be invaluable with her insights on his working style and the budget requirements and constraints of the district. Her ideas for at-large representation and openness on policy and budget will help her constituents to be less frustrated in understanding and thus supporting both.
Secondly I am not willing to yet vote for the “Promote Klamath Tourism” measure because the uses for the money are not sufficiently bookmarked. 70% for tourism? Fine, although I question whether the higher tax on hotels might discourage visitors. Also, if, God forbid, we have a bad fire season some Klamath Falls residents may have to pay the higher tax (which the Promote Klamath Tourism proponents claim “You don’t have to pay!”) As for the 30% for the general fund? Absolutely not. This is no different than when we have given taxes to the state legislature without requiring explanation of how the money will be spent. Money is a form of power and giving unrestricted money to politicians is ceding power to them instead of acting on our responsibility as citizens to oversee our government.
Those who have not yet voted, I hope that you will consider my thoughts.
Bridget E. Honan
Klamath Falls