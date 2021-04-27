I am writing to urge a no vote on Measure 18-20. I would like to see increased funding for tourism promotion in Klamath County, and I do support the work of Discover Klamath.
Seventy percent of the proposed three percent increase on the motel tax would go to Discover Klamath, so I support the basic purpose of Measure 18-20. Unfortunately, the use of the other thirty percent of the increase is dedicated to a non-specific, nebulous category called "county services."
If the measure were to pass as written, the commissioners — current and future — would receive a blank check for this portion of the motel tax, about $250,000 per year, or $1 million every four years.
This money would not have to be used for tourism promotion or for any of the local institutions that bring tourists here. This money would become a commissioners' slush fund, the use of which would be out of the control of the citizenry.
Let's send the writers back to the drawing board to write a better measure that specifies that motel tax revenues are to be used for tourism promotion and institutions that bring visitors to our area. Vote No on Measure 18-20 so that we can pass a properly written measure next fall.
Eric Nelson
Klamath Falls