Letter: Visitors will skip Klamath Falls after threats to city official
Two friends and I have been planning a road trip to some of the best fly fishing in the Northwest.
But we all believe in law and order, and we were disturbed to read about what happened in the Klamath Falls City Council meeting. That man should have been arrested for felonious threats.
So my friends and I have scratched Klamath Falls off the itinerary, opting instead to take I-5 to the western side of the forest. Too bad, but I don’t want to put myself in harm’s way when I travel.
John Barnes
Fort Worth, Texas
Klamath Falls loses when racists tar city
I feel a need to speak up for Eric Osterberg, our former assistant city manager.
He was a good employee and I am ashamed of the treatment he received while doing his job. I remember the Oregon Citizen’s Alliance campaign in 1988-92 when 65.9% of Klamath County voted to limit LGBT rights. One person like this clown claiming to act on behalf of God can undo the millions of dollars we spend trying to recruit good help to the city and to bring new business to town.
COVID was bad enough for our efforts but this kind of behavior is no longer tolerable. I’m sure Leviticus was on his mind but he might pay attention to the Sermon on the Mount and the Beatitudes. Unfortunately one guy like this gets media attention and hurts us all. It’s time to stand up and say no to this kind of behavior as a community and stand strong for our brothers and sisters.
I send Eric every good wish in his new job in Ferguson, Missouri as city manager. We were luck to have you working for our city.