Following the funeral of my dearest friends youngest brother last Saturday. We visited the grave sites of family members who are buried at Eternal Hills Cemetery in Klamath Falls.
As a first-time visitor, I can only imagine how beautiful and serene this place must have been at one time. I am struggling with the visions of horror I witnessed that day.
It is a vision I unfortunately will never be able to forget. I can only imagine the affect it had on my friend the first time she visited her mother’s unmarked grave there.
I feel compelled to express to the Klamath Falls community and anyone living who have loved ones remains placed at Eternal Hills how very sorry I am for your unfortunate and totally unacceptable situation. We have since returned from our trip. My heart and head are heavy with visions of horror and disbelief.
I tried to describe to my husband the condition of Eternal Hills. I am at a loss for words. I regret having not taken any photos. I was in utter shock as I stood in the middle of what looked like the aftermath of a battle ground. My dear friend and i shared a heartbreaking but beautiful sunny afternoon, searching the ravaged grounds for two unmarked grave sites.
As we walked we fell into huge holes, read countless nearly destroyed markers and picked up lots of trash and cried. Every living plant on the property, including large trees were dried up and dead. What was once lush green grass is now tumbleweed and dirt. Very very sad.
We used our bottled water to fill our flower vases and set them where we finally decided was her mother’s grave site. As the sun began to set an eerie feeling also came. The tears of lost loved ones flow even harder. A day I will never forget.