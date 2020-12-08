Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

From my early observations on my aunt and uncle’s farm, I watched calves and cows, chicks, dogs and cats get shots (vaccinations) to prevent the spread and death of diseases.

As an adult, I still get updated vaccines for myself and my pets.

The result of not getting vaccinated — herd immunity — is ultimately extinction of the species carrying the disease or the host species receiving the disease.

I hope this helps explain herd immunity in layman’s terms and that we humans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dawn Wood

Klamath Falls

