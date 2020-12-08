From my early observations on my aunt and uncle’s farm, I watched calves and cows, chicks, dogs and cats get shots (vaccinations) to prevent the spread and death of diseases.
As an adult, I still get updated vaccines for myself and my pets.
The result of not getting vaccinated — herd immunity — is ultimately extinction of the species carrying the disease or the host species receiving the disease.
I hope this helps explain herd immunity in layman’s terms and that we humans get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dawn Wood
Klamath Falls