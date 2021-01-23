Vaccinate the law-abiding first
The other evening Fox News reported that as the COVID vaccine is rolled out to the population, inmates at correctional facilities throughout the state would be priority early recipients. Unbelievable! These predators, who make a career inflicting physical, financial and emotional suffering upon honest, law-abiding and hardworking citizens, will be offered a potentially life saving medical treatment while the rest of the population is exposed and very much at risk.
Many productive members of society, especially the older and more vulnerable segment of the population, will be forced to wait for the vaccine. Meanwhile, our public health officials have seen fit to inoculate society’s largely younger criminal element, protecting them from COVID and its unpleasant, long-lasting and possibly permanent side effects.
Before leaving this issue, let’s look at costs.
According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, the average daily cost for the current 15,000 inmates is $116.89 each, for an annual cost of $640 million. The 2019-2021 ODOC budget exceeds $1.8 billion.
We, the hard-working, law-abiding productive citizens living in Oregon, are paying for this. While we risk illness and death, our public health officials, whose livelihood we are taxed to pay for, are making sure that healthy criminals are put back on the street. What’s wrong with this picture?
Laurence Reider
Klamath Falls