Tyranny reigns over us, eating up ever more illegal power over people. The founders are rolling over in their graves.
Mr. Edson asserts that the vaccine noncompliant people “comes at a cost,” implying that anyone vax hesitant ought to pay for their freedom of choice. Using his logic, any behavior that puts one at increased risk should cost the person more, even when the virus has a tremendous survival rate, especially among healthy people.
Thus, drunkards, drug addicts, anxiety ridden, thrill seekers, fornicators, gluttons, smokers, slothful, sedentary, sugar addicts, et al., should all be charged more. Instead, they are told: Get the shot, and the booster, and the other booster, oh, and the other booster. Soon you’ll be safe.
But woe to you if you’ve made your own free health decisions based on science, studies, and weighing the risk factors. You will be shamed, insulted, and forced to comply whether you have natural immunity, exercise, eat right, maintain a healthy weight, and have no behavioral comorbidity — definitely a minority of Americans.
Charge these vax deniers more for putting us at risk? Long live the king — hand me another donut and the remote. Oh, did we sign up for the next booster and the government provided food delivery?