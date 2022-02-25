Perhaps the darkest day of my 31 years in Klamath Falls occurred recently when I learned that a plan will proceed to build more houses in the Link River Canyon.
It will, in my opinion, go down as one of the greatest blunders in decision making in the history of the town.
To see the further desecration of such a beautiful and sacred spot by a large national corporation brings only one word to mind: unconscionable.
Todd Kepple
Klamath Falls
