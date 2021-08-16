Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The August 4 Wall Street Journal editorial "No Need for Civilian Climate Corps" in fact makes a good case for just such an initiative.
According to the WSJ editorial board, the climate corps will "work on coastal restoration, repair national park trails, install rooftop solar panels, and help with climate disaster recovery."
Given the urgency of this week's International Panel on Climate report, with its Code Red warning to humanity, all this is needed, and more. Of course here in the West, we hardly need the UN to tell us about climate crisis, with its killing heat, drought, dangerous air quality and forest infernos. WSJ quotes Ellen Sciales of the Sunrise Movement as if she were a lunatic. But her words are prophetic: "the only way we are going to fully combat (climate catastrophe) is if we fully transform our society and economy as we know it."
The reason is clear: our system operates on an expansionary "grow or die" dynamic. Our planet has limits, and the two can't coexist. So it becomes a moral issue. Unless we act decisively now, as the young people of the global climate movement are demanding, because they see no future, our kids and grandkids will be eating ashes.