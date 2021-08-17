Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Letter: U.S. political failures led to Afghanistan debacle
Well, Sunday’s news that the brave President of Afghanistan fled, and the country has fallen to the Taliban, should have come as no surprise to anyone. The Taliban then freed thousands of formerly imprisoned terrorists while thousands of Americans and our supporters are stranded awaiting execution.
Though we’ve spent $815.7 billion to build a better Afghanistan, with 2,442 U.S. troops and 3,800 civilian security contractor lives lost, and 20,320 wounded military, our brilliant foreign policy was to flush it all down the toilet.
So, while America’s leadership worries about social justice and diversity, thousands of known terrorists, now equipped with billions of dollars of U.S. military hardware, are regrouping. When and where will America be hit next, and how many innocent citizens will be killed?
Please don’t infer that I’m directing all the blame toward our present administration. The previous administration announced our intent to withdraw from Afghanistan. Prior administrations also had their share of screw-ups during this two-decade ordeal.
Politically, our nation’s policy swings like a pendulum with each side more intent on getting re-elected than on representing its constituency or doing good for the country. Our top leadership candidates shy away from politics, instead opting to run successful businesses. Here’s my solution: Give the country to Elon Musk. Let him run it like he owns it. After all, we could do worse. We are doing worse, much worse.